K-State Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Kickoff time, TV, 5 things to know

The Kansas State Wildcats will face their first true test of the Chris Klieman era at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the third game of K-State’s football season:

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi

Streaming: ESPN

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Mississippi State by 7 1/2

Five things to know