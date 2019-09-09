K-State football is a top 25 team in one respected ranking system

K-State football team celebrates after 52-0 Bowling Green victory K-State football team celebrates after 52-0 Bowling Green victory Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State football team celebrates after 52-0 Bowling Green victory

It will take at least one more week for the Kansas State football team to start receiving votes in the national polls, but the Wildcats are already a top 25 team according to one respected ratings system.

K-State checked in at No. 25 over the weekend in Jeff Sagarin’s latest college football rankings, which are based on a variety of statistical data including victory margin and schedule strength. His rankings include all 256 college football teams that make up both the FBS and FCS.

Chris Klieman’s team has soared up Sagarin’s ratings database after opening the season with back-to-back blowout victories.

The Wildcats began the season with an effortless 49-14 victory over Nicholls and then followed that up with a 52-0 annihilation of Bowling Green on Saturday.

Their aggregate margin of victory (101-14) is among the highest in college football after two weeks. But their strength of schedule is on the opposite end of the spectrum. K-State has faced the nation’s 177th most difficult schedule thus far, according to Sagarin. He ranks Nicholls at No. 133 and Bowling Green at No. 156.

Some notable teams K-State is slotted ahead of in Sagarin’s rankings: Utah (26), Boise State (29) and Georgia (46). All three of those teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

Some notable teams K-State is slotted behind in Sagarin’s rankings: Baylor (10), Texas Tech (19) and Oklahoma State (21). Like the Wildcats, none of those three teams are ranked elsewhere.

K-State didn’t receive a single vote in the AP or Coaches Top 25 polls this week. But the Wildcats will soon get an opportunity to prove themselves as their schedule gets tougher starting with their next game at Mississippi State.