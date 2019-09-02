K-State Wildcats vs. Bowling Green Falcons: Kickoff time, TV, line, 5 things to know

Watch K-State run out of the tunnel for first time with Chris Klieman Watch the K-State Wildcats run out of the tunnel and onto the football field for first time with Chris Klieman as head coach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the K-State Wildcats run out of the tunnel and onto the football field for first time with Chris Klieman as head coach.

The Kansas State Wildcats will try and build on their opening victory when they host the Bowling Green Falcons at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the second game of K-State’s football season:

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Streaming: FSKC

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: K-State by 23

Five things to know