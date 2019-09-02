Kansas State University
K-State Wildcats vs. Bowling Green Falcons: Kickoff time, TV, line, 5 things to know
Watch K-State run out of the tunnel for first time with Chris Klieman
The Kansas State Wildcats will try and build on their opening victory when they host the Bowling Green Falcons at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the second game of K-State’s football season:
The details
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas
Streaming: FSKC
Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City
The line: K-State by 23
Five things to know
Bowling Green won its first game easily. The Falcons pummeled Morgan State 46-3 on Thursday behind 253 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Darius Wade. They also rushed for 326 yards while limiting Morgan State to just 70 yards.
The Falcons have a new coach and a new quarterback this season. Scot Loeffler took over after Bowling Green went 2-10 last season and Wade transferred in after Jarret Doege transferred out. Loeffler was the offensive coordinator at Boston College last year. Wade is an experienced quarterback who has previously played at two other schools.
This game might feel different for K-State. The Chris Klieman era began with a prime-time matchup in front of a packed stadium. Game 2 will be played at 11 a.m. in front of at least some empty seats. Can the Wildcats duplicate the energy they played with in Week 1 in a different environment?
Klieman said he didn’t know much about Bowling Green during his postgame news conference on Saturday. This game could present a scouting challenge for K-State’s coaching staff. They knew a lot about Nicholls, because of their FCS experience. They are learning about Bowling Green as we speak.
Bowling Green might be the weakest team on K-State’s schedule. The Wildcats were favored by 23 1/2 against Nicholls last week. They are favored by 23 against Bowling Green this week. The Falcons are member of the FBS, but this isn’t much of a step up in competition. They are expected to finish near the bottom of the Mid-American Conference this season.
