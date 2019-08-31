K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson proves he can shine in Chris Klieman’s system

K-State QB Skylar Thompson talks about his big game against Nicholls K-State QB Skylar Thompson talks about his big game against Nicholls Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State QB Skylar Thompson talks about his big game against Nicholls

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman called his quarterback a stud. Then he called him a winner. Then he said Skylar Thompson has a mixture of swagger and talent you can’t teach.

None of it felt like hyperbole on a night when the Wildcats could do no wrong.

Skylar Thompson was that good during K-State’s 49-14 thrashing of Nicholls on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The junior quarterback from Independence (Missouri) attempted 22 passes and all but one of them hit his receivers in stride. He ended up completing 16 of those throws for 212 yards and one touchdown, while also adding 30 yards and a score on the ground.

Best of all, K-State didn’t punt a single time.

“I’m telling you, that kid’s got that ‘it’ factor,” Klieman said, “and I’m so excited for him to be able to have that kind of performance and leading our team.”

Here’s the thing: Thompson could have easily been better. If not for his receivers dropping four passes, all of which were set up for touchdowns, his stat line would have been even more impressive.

Malik Knowles bobbled two passes on his way to the end zone and officials overturned a touchdown catch by Dalton Schoen following a lengthy review. Thompson overthrew Knowles on a post route in the third quarter, but that was his only true misfire.

“I thought he was phenomenal,” senior receiver Schoen said. “He did a great job of taking control and commanding the huddle. I don’t know how it is for a quarterback when he has some receivers drop a few balls, but we did that to him tonight and he bounced back.”

Thompson played so well that he didn’t blink when a reporter suggested it was his best game in a K-State uniform.

“I wasn’t shocked by anything,” Thompson said. “I expected to play like this.”

This is what the new version of Skylar Thompson looks like.

He is more confident than he was last season, he is a better player than he was last season, he is a better leader than he was last season and he is having the most fun of his life.

That was obvious from the moment he ran onto the field as part of K-State’s new team entrance, which featured lots of buildup and pyrotechnics.

“It was a day I will remember for the rest of my life,” Thompson said. “A lot of new stuff going on, a lot of new emotion and adrenaline. Running out of the tunnel I couldn’t feel a bone in my body. It felt like I was running on clouds out there. It was just so much fun, truly an atmosphere I have dreamed about playing in my entire life.”

Things appear to have come full circle for Thompson over the past few months. A new coach and a new offense have helped him put his previous struggles behind him.

Snyder never fully put his trust in Thompson, and inconsistency followed. He carries himself much differently now.

Many wondered how Thompson would fit into Klieman’s new offense, which focuses on power and features more running backs and tight ends than fans are used to.

Would he follow in the footsteps of Klieman disciples Carson Wentz and Easton Stick, who are both currently playing in the NFL? Or would he fade into the background?

He provided an answer on opening night.

But he’s aiming for more. He wants to feel this way again.

“I still left some things out there,” Thompson said. “I think that’s what was so awesome. I played well, but I could have played better and there are things I can get better at and learn from and grow.”