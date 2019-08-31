K-State Wildcats vs. Nicholls Colonels: Prediction, kickoff time, betting line and TV

K-State coordinators say they won’t hold anything back in opener K-State coordinators say they won't hold anything back in opener Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State coordinators say they won't hold anything back in opener

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: K-State by 23 1/2

Prediction

The point spread seems a smidgen high. K-State is the better team and there’s no risk of the Wildcats overlooking Nicholls because of Chris Klieman’s respect for FCS teams. But it’s hard to beat an experienced opponent by more than three touchdowns. And Nicholls has lots of experience. The Colonels return 12 starters, including senior quarterback Chase Fourcade, from a team that reached the FCS playoffs and defeated KU last season. The Wildcats will begin the Klieman era with a win, but it might not be a blowout as they adjust to a new system.

Kansas State 35, Nicholls 17