K-State gives women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie contract extension through 2024

K-State women’s coach Jeff Mittie talks mid-season turnaround K-State women's coach Jeff Mittie talks mid-season turnaround Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State women's coach Jeff Mittie talks mid-season turnaround

Kansas State and women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will run through 2024.

Under the new deal, Mittie is set to earn $550,000 in salary during the 2019-20 season. That figure will increase to $670,000 by the final year of his contract.

He is also scheduled to receive a retention bonus of $240,000 if he remains at K-State on April 14, 2020.

If Mittie chooses to terminate his new contract and leave for another job, he will owe K-State a buyout of $175,000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mittie is entering his sixth season with the Wildcats. He has guided them to five straight postseason appearances, including three trips to the NCAA Tournament.

“Coach Mittie and his staff have done an outstanding job with our women’s basketball program,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “He conducts his program with integrity and class and is widely respected across the nation as a leader and basketball coach. Coming off last season’s NCAA Tournament appearance, this extension allows Coach Mittie and his staff to build upon their success over the next five years.”

The Wildcats are coming off a 21-win season that ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I want to thank president (Richard) Myers, director of athletics Gene Taylor and deputy athletic director Jill Shields for their support of our program,” Mittie said. “I also want to thank my staff and players for their work in continuing to elevate our program. My family and I are blessed to be at Kansas State and a part of this great community.”