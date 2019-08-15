More Chick-fil-A, music choices and margaritas coming to K-State football this season

Sights and sounds from K-State Wildcats football practice Check out the sights and sounds from K-State Wildcats football practice Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the sights and sounds from K-State Wildcats football practice

Kansas State football fans will have access to some new amenities at games this season.

For the first time, fans will be able to drink margaritas inside the beer garden at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, purchase Chick-fil-A sandwiches at multiple concession stands and help select pregame music.

Those changes highlight a host of gameday improvements the athletic department announced for the 2019 season on Thursday. The Wildcats will begin a new era on the football field with new coach Chris Klieman this season. Things will feel a bit different in the stands, too.

Other changes include:

New videos and team entrances.

A sideline countdown clock displaying time until game action resumes.

Improved metal detectors at entrances.





Rideshare pickup/dropoff locations inside the east and west parking lots.

K-State asking fans to help select pregame music might be the biggest change of all. For years, football fans in Manhattan have listened to the same playlist before games, with all songs approved by former coach Bill Snyder.

They were a staple at games. Fans called the playlist Snyder Music.

Now, fans will be able to download an app and request approved songs and vote for music selections they want to hear from a playlist compiled by the team.