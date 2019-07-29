Kansas State announces new autograph event for football fans

Chris Klieman says K-State will play multiple running backs next season Chris Klieman says K-State will play multiple running backs next season Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Klieman says K-State will play multiple running backs next season

Kansas State football fans looking to get autographs from their favorite players will be able to do so next month, exactly one week before the 2019 season begins.

K-State will hold a meet-and-greet session with fans from 2-3 p.m. Aug. 24 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The event will take place on the stadium’s concourse, and fans will have the opportunity to meet every player on the football roster as well as Chris Klieman and his new coaching staff.

This event will replace the “Fan Appreciation Day” that K-State used to host each summer under former coach Bill Snyder, in which fans were allowed to watch a portion of practice before interacting with players on the field.

K-State is asking fans to park on the west side of the football stadium and enter through Gate B for the autograph session. Those seeking autographs should limit the number of items to one per person. They are also encouraged to provide their own item to be signed, but the K-State Super Store inside the stadium will be open.

Preseason training camp will begin later this week at K-State. The Wildcats are scheduled to report on Thursday and begin practice on Friday. They open the season on Aug. 31 against Nicholls.