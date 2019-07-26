Marcus Foster’s game-high 36 points isn’t enough in Purple & Black’s TBT loss

File photo

They were staring down the largest comeback in The Basketball Tournament history, as Purple & Black needed one more defensive stop to complete a 14-point comeback in the Elam Ending.

But Team Colorado’s Shannon Sharpe barreled over Marcus Foster, sending the former K-State star to the ground, and Sharpe finished a layup at the rim for a 96-93 victory for Team Colorado at Koch Arena in Wichita on Friday night.

It was a heartbreaking ending for Purple & Black (made up of former K-State players), which exited TBT in the first round for the second straight year. The pro-K-State crowd roared in approval as Purple & Black trimmed a 87-73 deficit to 94-93 after two free throws from Foster, only for Team Colorado to finish it off on the final play.

Foster, who played at K-State from 2013-15 before transferring to Creighton, finished with a game-high 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting, but it was not enough to power Purple & Black past a balanced scoring attack for Team Colorado that featured six scorers in double-digits. Richard Roby led Team Colorado with 23 points on 22 shots.

With the Elam Ending target score set at 96, Purple & Black made a tremendous rally trailing 94-82. Foster attacked the basket twice and finished twice, Jevon Thomas leaked out for a layup in transition, Justin Edwards drilled a corner three and Foster made a pair of free throws to trim the deficit to 94-93.

It was a competitive game early with Purple & Black taking a 9-6 lead after a 5-0 spurt featuring a D.J. Johnson finish inside and a Marquis Addison (a Missouri Southern graduate and Olathe native) corner three-pointer.

But Team Colorado used an 11-0 spurt toward the end of the first quarter to take a 22-14 lead. Purple & Black did well to trim the deficit to 22-19 by the end of the quarter and they managed to keep it within a two-possession game for the first 13 minutes of the game.

Team Colorado slowly pulled away and built as much as a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter before the furious K-State rally.