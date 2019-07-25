K-State basketball will play Alabama in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Hear from K-State basketball’s three freshmen for the first time Kansas State men’s basketball freshmen DeJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy talk with media along with coach Bruce Weber. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas State men’s basketball freshmen DeJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy talk with media along with coach Bruce Weber.

Kansas State will hit the road for a second straight year in the Big 12/SEC Challenge next basketball season.

The Wildcats will play at Alabama on January 25. Game time and TV information will be announced at a later date.

This game completes K-State’s nonconference basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season. The Wildcats previously announced 12 other nonconference games against opponents such as UNLV, Marquette, Mississippi State, Saint Louis and Tulsa.

K-State played on the road last season in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and lost to Texas A&M. Bruce Weber’s team requested another road game in the challenge to balance out a home game the Wildcats have scheduled with Marquette next season in the inaugural Big 12/Big East Challenge.

A road game against Alabama could be an interesting matchup.

The Crimson Tide are coming off an 18-win season that saw them finish ninth in the SEC, but there is hope new coach Nate Oats can improve on that in his first season.

The Wildcats return three starters from a team that shared a regular season Big 12 championship with Texas Tech.

K-State last played Alabama in 2011, beating the Crimson Tide 71-58 at the Sprint Center. The Wildcats are 2-1 against Alabama.

Big 12/SEC Challenge Games (January 25, 2020):