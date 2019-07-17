SportsBeat KC podcast: K-State football and coach Chris Klieman at Big 12 media days

Chris Klieman left North Dakota State to work with Gene Taylor at K-State Chris Klieman left North Dakota State to work with Gene Taylor at K-State Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Klieman left North Dakota State to work with Gene Taylor at K-State

It was Kansas State’s turn in the spotlight Tuesday at Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

New coach Chris Klieman spoke of the ninth-place media projection of his Wildcats, and the players discussed what to expect from the new coaching regime.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Read the stories we discussed:

Chris Klieman has high hopes for K-State football despite Big 12 preseason poll

Here are some unsung K-State football players who could shine under Chris Klieman