Former K-State receiver Hunter Rison pleads guilty in battery case

Hunter Rison, a former wide receiver with the Kansas State football team, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery during a criminal pretrial conference Wednesday in Riley County District Court.

The plea came as part of an agreement with judge Grant Bannister in which Rison will serve a 30-day jail sentence followed by probation. If Rison meets the terms of the plea deal, his probation will end on Dec. 19, according to court documents.

Bannister has also ordered Rison to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family of this case, according to the Manhattan Mercury.

Furthermore, Rison will not be allowed to follow the victim on social media platforms or use any of his social media accounts to deny or attempt to mitigate responsibility for his guilt in the incident, according to the paper.

Rison was arrested by Riley County police at 1:56 p.m. on April 19 for domestic battery/knowing or reckless bodily harm to family or person in a dating relationship. He was released after posting a bond of $1,000.





K-State football coach Chris Klieman suspended Rison the following day, citing a violation of team and departmental policy, and Rison never re-joined the team.

“Our program will be one that is built on hard work and integrity and doing things the right way,” Klieman said in a statement at the time. “We have extremely high expectations for our players on and off the field.”

Rison announced his intention to transfer last month and later settled on Fullerton College, a junior college in California, as his landing spot.

It is unclear how pleading guilty in this case will impact his status with the Hornets.

In Wednesday’s hearing, Riley County deputy attorney Barry Disney said on April 15 or 16, Rison went to the victim’s apartment and struck her with an open hand, according to the Mercury.

Both Rison and the victim filed protective orders against each other in the following weeks, and Rison’s initial court date was pushed back several times until criminal charges were formally filed against him late last month.

Neither the victim or her family was in attendance for the hearing.





Rison’s father, Andre, is a former NFL star who played for the Chiefs from 1997-99.

Rison emerged as a potential starter for the Wildcats in spring practice, and looked like the team’s best receiver at its spring showcase.

He enrolled at K-State last year after originally starting his college football career at Michigan State, where he caught 19 passes for 224 yards as a freshman. He sat out last season with a redshirt, per NCAA transfer rules, and was on track to play his first game with the Wildcats in the fall.

Klieman previously said Rison had “a bright, bright future here” last month, and Rison’s teammates raved about his play in practice. But his K-State career came to an end before it truly began.