Here’s where KU, K-State football teams landed in the Big 12 Preseason Poll

Chris Klieman and Les Miles will both be able to play the disrespect card as they prepare their football teams for the upcoming season.

The Big 12 unveiled its annual preseason football poll on Wednesday, and neither K-State nor KU was predicted to contend for a conference championship. It seems like the 77 media members that voted in the poll think both teams will struggle to win many games this season, let alone qualify for a bowl.

The Wildcats were picked to finish ninth in Klieman’s first year as head coach in Manhattan. That’s the worst K-State has been picked since the conference dropped to 10 teams in 2011.

It was twice picked to finish eighth under former coach Bill Snyder and was once picked to finish fifth in the old Big 12 North. It’s been a long time since K-State began a season with such low expectations in its own conference.

The Jayhawks are expected to finish last under Miles during his first season in Lawrence. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. This is the ninth straight time KU has been picked to finish tenth in the 10-team Big 12.

K-State is coming off a 5-7 season and placed one player, defensive end Reggie Walker, on the preseason All-Big 12 team.

KU won three games last season and put two players, running back Pooka Williams and punter Kyle Thompson, on the preseason all-conference team.

Defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma was picked to win the conference for the fourth consecutive year and Texas was picked to finish second. The Longhorns received nine votes for first place, compared to 68 for the Sooners.

Iowa State was picked to finish third, followed by TCU, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

2019 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (68) -- 761



2. Texas (9) -- 696



3. Iowa State -- 589



4. TCU -- 474



5. Oklahoma State -- 460



6. Baylor -- 453



7. Texas Tech -- 281



8. West Virginia -- 241



9. Kansas State -- 191



10. Kansas -- 89

(first-place votes)