K-State football adds Houston defensive back to 2020 recruiting class

When it comes to recruiting, the good news keeps rolling in for Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman.

The Wildcats added another pledge to their rapidly growing 2020 class on Thursday when Houston defensive back Joseph Wilson announced his commitment with a video on social media.

Wilson is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defender with a three-star rating who attends North Shore High School in Texas. He chose K-State over Arizona, Houston, Kansas and Oregon State.

His commitment makes him the 12th known member of K-State’s 2020 recruiting class and the fifth future Wildcat who resides in the Lone Star State.

Three-star linebacker Jeremiah Harris and three-star defensive end Ronald Triplette are also both from the Houston area.

K-State continues to lead the Big 12 in terms of total pledges for 2020. The Wildcats currently boast the largest recruiting class in the conference, followed by Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, which both have 10.

Wilson’s pledge pushed K-State up to No. 27 in the Rivals national team rankings.