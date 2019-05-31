Isaiah Zuber is transferring to a school on Kansas State’s 2019 football schedule

K-State WR Isaiah Zuber explains his 72-yard touchdown against UTSA Kansas State receiver Isaiah Zuber walks you through his 72-yard touchdown catch against the UTSA Roadrunners. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas State receiver Isaiah Zuber walks you through his 72-yard touchdown catch against the UTSA Roadrunners.

Isaiah Zuber is done playing football at Kansas State, but he might line up against the Wildcats next season.

Zuber, a senior receiver, announced that he will transfer to Mississippi State on Friday. As a graduate transfer, he is immediately eligible to play for the Bulldogs. That means he could be on the field catching passes against his old team when K-State heads to Mississippi State on Sept. 14.

“I appreciate everything K-State has done for me and the opportunity they gave me,” Zuber wrote on social media. “Thank you to all the fans, my teammates and coaches that believed in me! For my last year in collegiate football I’m coming back south to play at Mississippi State!”

Zuber surprisingly entered the transfer portal last week, a few months before he was set to finish out his college football career with the Wildcats.

He departed K-State after making 20 starts and playing in 38 games. He caught 127 passes for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns during his three years in Manhattan.

Many thought he was in line to start as a senior after leading the Wildcats with 52 receptions for 619 yards as a junior. But nothing was guaranteed as he recovered from offseason hip surgery and adjusted to Chris Klieman’s new offense.

Klieman declined comment when asked about Zuber’s transfer earlier this week, preferring to speak about his active players.

“I still think we have pretty good talented guys there at receiver, actually,” Klieman said Wednesday at a Catbacker event in Wichita. “There is a lot of young guys that are really good players who are going to have an opportunity. There was nothing really established, I didn’t think, during the spring ... I’m just looking at the guys we have.”

Zuber’s presence on the Mississippi State roster will certainly add some intrigue to K-State’s first road game of the season in Week 3.