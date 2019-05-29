Xavier Sneed remains undecided on NBA Draft future as withdrawal deadline looms

Bruce Weber talks about Xavier Sneed’s NBA Draft decision Bruce Weber talks about Xavier Sneed's NBA Draft decision Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bruce Weber talks about Xavier Sneed's NBA Draft decision

When Xavier Sneed declared for the NBA Draft as an early entrant last month he seemed to be in it only for the experience.

The Kansas State junior wing hoped to workout for a few professional teams, receive feedback from scouts and then return to college, where he would use that newfound knowledge to help lead the Wildcats as a senior.

That was the plan.

Things could still unfold that way, but Sneed’s future remains uncertain as the deadline for college players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school approaches.

Sneed has until 10:59 p.m. Central time Wednesday to decide whether to remain in the draft or return to K-State. As of Wednesday morning, he had not informed Wildcats coach Bruce Weber of his intentions, according to a team official.

Since declaring for the NBA Draft, Sneed has had an active month. He worked out for the Sacramento Kings two weeks ago and then participated in the Professional Basketball Combine, where he measured 6-foot-6 and 210.2 pounds.

Sneed averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds last season while helping the Wildcats win 25 games and share the Big 12 championship with Texas Tech.

He is not currently projected as a draft pick in online mock drafts, but he is thought to be a candidate for a roster spot in the NBA’s developmental league or an overseas team.

If he returns to K-State as a senior, Sneed will be the unquestioned leader of the team.

During his time in Manhattan, he has mostly operated in the shadows of Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade. But he figures to be the Wildcats’ go-to guy next year.

Without him, K-State will have two open scholarships to fill this spring and a young roster next season.