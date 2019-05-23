Incoming K-State freshman will try out for USA Basketball team coached by Bruce Weber

Bruce Weber draws inspiration from Texas Tech’s Final Four run Bruce Weber draws inspiration from Texas Tech's Final Four run Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bruce Weber draws inspiration from Texas Tech's Final Four run

Before he plays his first game in a Kansas State basketball uniform next season, DaJuan Gordon will compete with some of the nation’s best players for a roster spot on Team USA this summer at the U19 World Cup in Greece.

Gordon, a four-star recruit from Chicago who signed with the Wildcats last fall, was one of 34 basketball players invited to try out for the team, which will be coached by K-State’s Bruce Weber.

The 34-player pool includes college sophomores, incoming freshman and high school seniors.

Tryouts will begin on June 15 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Team USA representatives will choose the best 12 and announce a final roster on June 18.





Weber said earlier this week he hoped to add one of K-State’s incoming freshmen to the tryout list, because it will provide a unique and valuable experience that could help them jump-start their college careers.

Gordon was the obvious choice of K-State’s future players. The 6-foot-3 guard was chosen Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year as a high school senior after averaging 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds.





Rivals rates Gordon as the No. 105 prospect in his recruiting class.