K-State baseball drops Big 12 Tournament opener 7-4 to Texas Tech

K-State baseball coach Pete Hughes has a chat with sophomore Terrence Spurlin (Courtesy Photo from K-State athletics)

Kansas State lost its opening game at the Big 12 baseball tournament against top-seeded Texas Tech 7-4 on Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

The Wildcats need to beat the Kansas Jayhawks at 9 a.m. Thursday in an elimination game to keep their season alive.

K-State pushed Texas Tech for much of the afternoon and pulled to within one run of the Red Raiders in the top of the seventh inning when junior infielder Cameron Thompson drove in Caleb Littlejim to make the score 5-4.





But Texas Tech, which clobbered K-State pitchers for 14 hits, answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning and advanced to the winner’s bracket of the the double-elimination tournament.

K-State managed nine hits. Will Brennan led the way with three, while Thompson drive in a team-high three runs.

Jordan Wicks took the loss after allowing five earned runs on nine hits over three innings of work.