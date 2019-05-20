Lee’s Summit North running back Keyon Mozee commits to Kansas State

Dalton Schoen explains how K-State football practice has changed under Chris Klieman Dalton Schoen explains how K-State football practice has changed under Chris Klieman Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dalton Schoen explains how K-State football practice has changed under Chris Klieman

The latest football recruit to pledge his services to Kansas State is a shifty running back from Lee’s Summit.

Keyon Mozee, a 5-foot-7, 165-pound speedster, became the sixth member of K-State’s 2020 recruiting class when he committed to the Wildcats late Sunday night.

Mozee previously announced plans to play for Miami (Ohio) in March but changed his mind after K-State stepped in and offered a scholarship.

He should provide a boost of speed to the roster when he arrives on campus.

Mozee rushed for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns on 115 carries last season at Lee’s Summit North High. He is also on the school’s track team, and he recently won a Missouri district championship by running 100 meters in 10.58 seconds.

At a recent football recruiting camp, he ran 40 yards in 4.43 seconds.

Mozee is the eighth running back new K-State coach Chris Klieman has picked up since he was hired in December. But he is only the second running back for the 2020 cycle. Texas ball-carrier Chris Vaughn is the other.