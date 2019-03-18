K-State women are back in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s who and when they will play

The Kansas State women’s basketball team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament.
Jeff Mittie and the Wildcats will begin the event as the No. 9 seed in the Albany Region. They will play No. 8 seed Michigan (21-11) in a first-round game at 1 p.m. Central time Friday in Louisville, Ky. The game will be shown on ESPN2.
The winner will likely face No. 1 seed Louisville in the round of 32 on Sunday.
K-State (21-11) earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament by winning eight of its final 10 games. It finished in a tie for fourth in the final Big 12 standings.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
The Wildcats return to the NCAA Tournament after missing it in 2018. Mittie has now guided them here three different times. He led K-State to a first-round victory in his previous two appearances.
The K-State women are tipping off at the same time as the men in the NCAA Tournament first round. The Wildcats men face UC Irvine at 1 p.m. Friday on TBS.
Comments