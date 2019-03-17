Kansas State University

K-State Wildcats to face UC Irvine in NCAA Tournament as No. 4 seed in South Region

By Kellis Robinett

March 17, 2019 05:14 PM

Manhattan

The Kansas State basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region. The Wildcats will face No. 13 seed UC Irvine in the first round Friday in San Jose, Calif.

K-State earned its best seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2013. It would face either No. 5 Wisconsin or No. 12 Oregon in the second round Sunday. Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the South, which has its regional semifinals and final in Louisville, Ky.

The Wildcats (25-8) presented a strong resume to the selection committee when it compiled the bracket on Sunday. They shared the Big 12 regular-season championship with Texas Tech and are ranked No. 15 in the latest AP poll. They also sat at No. 24 in the NET rankings Sunday morning.

This is K-State’s third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Bruce Weber guided K-State to the Elite Eight last season and will try to top those results beginning later this week.

