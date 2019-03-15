K-State Q&A: Dean Wade, Bruce Weber, Big 12 predictions and NCAA possibilities

It’s time for another K-State Q&A.

Almost let it slip through the cracks with everything else going on this week at the Big 12 Tournament. But we have tons of great topics to cover, so let’s get right to them. Thanks, as always, for your participation.

How will winning the conference tournament help, specifically will the committee take into account we won three games without preseason big 12 poy? — Kansas State, #1 in Big 12 (@KansasState1in1) March 15, 2019

If K-State wins the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats will probably be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Perhaps, more importantly, they might also get to play close to home.

With Texas Tech going out early in Kansas City, the door is cracked open for K-State or KU to pass the Red Raiders in the eyes of the selection committee and start the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa with a potential trip back to KC for the Sweet 16.

K-State might also need to jump past Houston and LSU for that to happen, but it’s at least on the table.

A spot in the Midwest Region certainly seems up for grabs. Texas Tech seemed like a lock for a 3 seed there before the Big 12 Tournament. Now K-State or KU could take it.

But, as we saw last year, seeds and location don’t always mean much in the NCAA Tournament.

So I doubt the Wildcats will cry if they are a 4 seed playing a first-round game in San Jose.

I feel as though we should literally already have an outside marketing firm campaigning for that. Also, do we need to give Dean some minutes as the Committee states they take injuries into account? — dan youngman (@danyoungman) March 15, 2019

As long as Bruce Weber continues to say there’s a chance Dean Wade will be healthy enough to play in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats are good.

Right now, Weber says he hopes Wade will be able to play next week but he can’t promise anything.





I don’t see how the selection committee could penalize K-State for that. If he clearly had a season-ending injury, maybe the Wildcats drop a line. But this team got to the Elite Eight (mostly) without him last season and looked pretty good for 30 minutes against TCU on Thursday.

No way K-State gets dinged for Wade being questionable.

Who do have winning the big 12 tournament now? — Dominic Inzerillo (@dinzerillo) March 15, 2019

I want to say West Virginia.

Wouldn’t that be something? The Mountaineers could be the biggest bid-stealers of all time, winning four games in four days as the 10 seed at the Big 12 Tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament.

But I very much doubt Bob Huggins can keep the magic going against Kansas tonight.

The Jayhawks are the smart pick. The bracket has opened up for them and they will have the freshest legs on Saturday.

But I could also see Iowa State winning the trophy. When the Cyclones hit shots, they can beat anyone. And they love playing in Kansas City.

Maybe K-State will prove me wrong, but I don’t see the Cats winning three games in three days without Dean Wade.

What types of teams are the biggest threats / most well-suited to knocking off K-State in the Big Dance? Athletes, pressure defense, long-range shooters, zone defense, big low post guys, etc... What should K-State do to neutralize the threats if we have to face them? pic.twitter.com/L2lTGE6nib — Andrew Wiens (@andrewwwiens) March 15, 2019

The Wildcats will probably want to avoid teams that play good zone defense and have big front courts.

K-State’s two worst losses of the season (Tulsa, Texas A&M) both came against zone defense. And KU seemed to rattle the Cats in Lawrence by blocking shots at the rim.

But I don’t think K-State needs to be too worried about any first-round opponent. This team has enough experience to handle anything, and it has played quite a bit better against zones lately.

Outside of Barry and Kam (assuming Wade is out long term) who is the biggest x-factor for K-State to make another deep run in the NCAA tournament? — Mike Smith (@mik35mith) March 15, 2019

Xavier Sneed is the team’s biggest X-Factor.

You really teed that one up for me!

The junior wing has played some of his best basketball in March, and that was once again true on Thursday when he had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists against TCU.

He can be a difference-maker at the four. When K-State goes small without Wade, he has to play well for small ball to work. When he does, the Wildcats tend to win.

First - I have a spare room here in the Twin Citied for ya when the Cats make the Final Four (if you’re on a budget). 2nd - What will it take for the Cats to make the Final Four? A healthy Wade, a mild upset? Who’s the ideal 1st round opponent? — Chad fullington (@ChadFullington) March 15, 2019

I appreciate the hospitality, but I think (or at least hope) we’ll have enough money for a hotel.

The only way I can see K-State reaching the Final Four is with a completely healthy Dean Wade. He’s not only going to have to play, but do so at high level. He can’t be the Decoy Dean we have seen at times.

At full strength, I truly believe this team is a Final Four contender. But if Wade is limited or out K-State will need Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Xavier Sneed to play out of their minds (at the same time) for four straight games.

Will K-state extend Bruce again and make him a lifer? — CTW (@craigwalion) March 15, 2019

I don’t see a lifetime contract in his future, but he will almost certainly get an extra year or two added onto his deal after winning the regular season Big 12 championship.

His current contract runs through 2023.

Any chance we loose any important Asst MBB coaches after two great years for the program ?? — Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) March 15, 2019

That’s always a possibility. It probably depends on the offers that come along.

Chris Lowery has been a candidate for some mid-major openings in the past, but he’s stayed at K-State to serve as associate head coach under Bruce Weber. He likes it here. It would probably take a great opportunity for him to leave Manhattan. He has been a head coach before and wants to be a head coach again, but as good as things are going at K-State right now he might be in line to replace Weber as the next head coach if he stays.

I think Chester Frazier has proven himself as an up-and-coming assistant. So he could have some opportunities to leave, as well. But he also played for Weber. Brad Korn has deep ties to Weber and Lowery. They aren’t going to leave for just anything.

The Big 12 seems to have at least a handful of coaches where their fan bases have small to large contingents that aren’t happy or sold on them. How would you rank all of the coaches from most divisive to near 100% approval as of right now? — Tim Demel (@tim_demel) March 15, 2019

Shaka Smart seems like the most divisive coach in the conference right now. Not only has he underperformed at Texas, but the guy he replaced is winning big at Tennessee. If not for a fully guaranteed contract, the Longhorns would probably be looking for a new coach right now.

No one else is really on the hot seat, which makes the other coaches hard to rank, but here goes:

Mike Boynton, Scott Drew, Jamie Dixon, Steve Prohm, Bruce Weber, Lon Kruger, Bob Huggins, Bill Self, Chris Beard.

Favorite game day graphic this season? — Corbin McGuire (@CorbinMcGuire1) March 15, 2019

It’s hard to choose.

The K-State social media team has produced some absolute gems this season.

The one yesterday of Austin Trice eating cereal out of the Big 12 championship trophy was really good. Dean Wade getting a Bruce tattoo was funny. And who could forget Xavier Sneed at the slam jam?

But I prefer Bruce Weber screaming “Barry” into a megaphone.

Having listened to him scream “Barry” at the top of his lungs for the last four years that got me laughing.

Compare Big 12 basketball teams to McDonald’s menu items, would you? (I just added the last part to make it a question) — Easy Stevesie (@SLKECK) March 15, 2019

It took me longer than expected to come up with these comparisons. As much as I have eaten at McDonald’s during my lifetime, I have really only ordered a handful of items on the menu.

Here goes:

Kansas State = Bacon, Egg and Cheese McGriddle.

McDonald’s does breakfast best, and this sandwich is the champion of the breakfast menu.

Texas Tech = Big Mac.

The Red Raiders weren’t very good at basketball until Chris Beard arrived and made everything better with his special sauce.

Kansas = Chicken McNuggets.

They are so good, but it’s hard for anyone to eat more than 14.

Iowa State = M&M McFlurry.

When they mix it just right, this bad boy is one of the best desserts you can find at a fast-food joint. But sometimes the candy is too cold and tastes like rocks. It can be as unpredictable as the Cyclones.

Baylor = Quarter Pounder with cheese.

Not as flashy as other items on the menu, but it gets the job done.

Texas = Big Breakfast.

Sounds good, and it has the word “big” in the title. The talent is there to win. But without the right coach to assemble the items and add hot cakes, it can be a mess.

Oklahoma = Grilled chicken sandwich.

You think you’ve ordered something healthy and begin to celebrate. Then you realize you also had french fries and a soda and it wasn’t healthy at all. This is a bad comparison to Christian James hitting what looked like a game-tying three against West Virginia, only to realize it was a two.

TCU = Free wifi.

Not a food item. I know. But Jamie Dixon looks like a business man who stops in McDonald’s to use the free internet without ordering any food.

Oklahoma State = Apple Pie.

Yuck.

West Virginia = McRib.

You know Bob Huggins eats it.