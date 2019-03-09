Kansas State University

K-State women keep hot streak alive, beat West Virginia 72-59 at Big 12 Tournament

By Kellis Robinett

March 09, 2019 04:29 PM

Kansas State guard Rachel Ranke, shown during a Feb. 10, 2019 game against OU in Norman, Okla., had 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's Big 12 Tournament win over West Virginia.
The Kansas State women’s basketball team was no match for West Virginia when they first met two months ago, but the Wildcats have since avenged that loss and then some.

No. 5 seed K-State defeated No. 4 seed West Virginia 72-59 to advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City, where it will face top-seeded Baylor at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Mountaineers handled the Wildcats 60-30 in their first meeting, and then K-State tripled its point production in a 90-79 victory last month. The Wildcats won the rubber match Saturday, strengthening their already solid NCAA Tournament hopes.

Peyton Williams led the way with 22 points and six rebounds, while Rachel Ranke added 21 points and six rebounds.

Kayla Goth set them up with easy buckets all day and finished with a whopping 13 assists.

K-State (21-10) has now won six straight games and will look to continue that hot streak against the nation’s top-ranked team on Sunday.

The Bears swept the regular-season series over the Wildcats with a pair of double-digit victories.

KU faces Iowa State

After upsetting No. 7 seed Oklahoma State 76-66 on Friday night, 10th-seeded Kansas faced No. 2 seed Iowa State in a quarterfinal on Saturday night.

On Friday, Christalah Lyons scored 21 points and Kylee Kopatich had 20 as the Jayhawks (13-17) won their first Big 12 Tournament game since 2016.

