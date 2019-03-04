Kansas State University

K-State announces new format for spring football game in April

By Kellis Robinett

March 04, 2019 11:16 AM

The Kansas State Wildcats are going to try something new with their spring football game next month.

Instead of a traditional game, K-State will hold a spring workout at 1 p.m. on April 13 and call it a Spring Showcase. The event will feature an interactive practice where fans can watch drills and hear from new coach Chris Klieman and his assistants.

There will also be fan events on the concourse of Snyder Family Stadium.

The Spring Showcase will feature live on-field commentary of practice from Klieman and other assistants before a brief scrimmage at the end of the afternoon.

Complete details of K-State’s Spring Showcase will be announced at a later date.

Fans can purchase tickets for the event for $5 at K-State’s athletic website.

