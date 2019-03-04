Kansas State-TCU basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 basketball game on Monday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

When/where: 8 p.m., Monday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

TV/radio: ESPN2, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 6.5 G 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Sr. 13.2 G 23 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 10.4 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.1 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 10.4 P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG F 12 Kouat Noi 6-7 So. 15.1 F 15 JD Miller 6-8 Sr. 11.5 C 21 Kevin Samuel 6-11 Fr. 6.8 G 25 Alex Robinson 6-1 Sr. 13.2 G 1 Desmond Bane 6-5 Jr. 14.9

About Kansas State (22-7, 12-4 Big 12): The Wildcats are coming off a 66-60 victory over Baylor in which Dean Wade played his best game in about a month. The senior forward scored a game high 20 points and showed emotion after some emphatic dunks. Kamau Stokes has also been coming on strong lately, looking like K-State’s best player last week while doing a little bit of everything. Barry Brown has been a bit of a concern over the past two games, as he only scored a total of 14 points in those contests. But they are focused on getting another victory at TCU. The Wildcats can clinch at least a share of a conference championship with two more victories.

About TCU (18-11, 6-10 Big 12): The Horned Frogs will be playing for their NCAA Tournament lives against K-State. TCU looked like it would easily make the Big Dance when it started 12-1, but it is on the bubble after losing 10 of its past 16 games. The Horned Frogs are coming off back-to-back losses to West Virginia and Texas Tech. Still, they are the ultimate wild-card team in the Big 12. They own quality victories over Texas, Baylor, and swept Iowa State. But they have also lost to the worst teams in the league. Jamie Dixon only has a seven-man rotation, so depth is an issue. But when TCU plays its best basketball, it can compete with anyone. You never know what you are going to get from this group.

Prediction: This will be a tricky game for the Wildcats. Even though they are playing for a Big 12 championship, there is arguably more on the line for the Horned Frogs. They are running out of time to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee. But TCU will need more than motivation to beat K-State. It has lost five of its past six games, while K-State seems to have Dean Wade back at full strength. Advantage Wildcats. Kansas State 67, TCU 62.

