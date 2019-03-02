Healthy and confident Dean Wade leads K-State to 66-60 victory over Baylor

After Dean Wade threw down the dunk of his life – a driving tomahawk slam that sent the crowd at Bramlage Coliseum into a frenzy Saturday night – he did something he has never done in a Kansas State basketball uniform.
The senior forward stared down his teammates reacting wildly on the home bench and raised his arms high into the air as if to ask, “Are you not entertained?”
This was a big moment for everyone involved. Not only did Wade’s ferocious dunk spark a key second-half run that led to a 66-60 victory over Baylor that kept K-State (22-7, 12-4 Big 12) tied with Texas Tech atop the conference standings, it signaled the return of Wade’s confidence.
Heck, it might have been the most confident moment of his college career. That was a refreshing sign for player, team and fan base.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Wade has looked a bit off recently while battling an injury to his right foot. He hasn’t been healthy enough to practice, and he’s been rusty in games. He was limited to defense and perimeter shooting in K-State’s past four contests, showing no interest in scoring near the rim or leaping to make a highlight play.
But that all changed against Baylor (19-10, 10-6). He seemed back to his old self and played very aggressive, leading all scorers with 20 points.
It was obvious he came ready to play form the get-go, when he launched the opening shot of the game without hesitation. And, in case there was any doubt, he threw down a pair of crowd-pleasing dunks.
Confidence and health have been issues for Wade seemingly since the day he arrived on K-State’s campus as a freshman, but he looked more comfortable than ever on this night.
That led to good things for the Wildcats, who are a different team when he is at full health and hard for anyone to beat when he plays his best.
K-State looked borderline dominant when it was running on all cylinders on Saturday. It scored 17 straight points at one point in the first half and reeled off a 17-4 run in the second half. And Wade was at the center of both stretches.
Baylor was too strong and crafty to go away. The Bears fought back to take a lead early in the second half and made K-State sweat until the end of a game that had Big 12 championship implications.
Mario Kegler led the Bears with 13 points and Makai Mason added 11.
But that wasn’t enough to overcome big nights from Kamau Stokes (16 points) Xavier Sneed (14) and Wade (20).
This was definitely a hard-fought game.
It looked like K-State might run away with things early on. Not only did the Wildcats get off to a good start, they dominated and at one point scored 17 straight points.
With Wade making plays, Sneed making shots and Stokes directing the offense, the Wildcats carved up the Bears’ zone defense and pulled ahead 24-9 midway through the first half.
Add on some lock-down defense, and Baylor coach Scott Drew had to change things up and switch to man defense. But the strategy worked, and Baylor fought its way back into the game. K-State led 32-30 at halftime, but Baylor took the lead in the early moments of the second half when King McClure hit a jumper to make the score 37-36.
But Wade immediately answered with a fade-away jumper and then threw down his vicious dunk to help K-State regain control.
The Wildcats weren’t going to lose this game with Wade making plays like that.
Comments