Kansas State-West Virginia basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the West Virginia Mountaineers Big 12 basketball game on Monday at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va.

When/where: 8 p.m., Monday, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, W.Va.

TV/radio: ESPN, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 6.5 G 0 Mike McGuirl 6-2 So. 3.3 G 23 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 10.0 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.4 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 10.3 P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG F 1 Derek Culver 6-10 Fr. 11.7 F 15 Lamont West 6-8 Jr. 9.8 G 14 Chase Harler 6-3 Jr. 4.7 G 10 Jermaine Haley 6-7 Jr. 3.8 G 2 Brandon Knapper 6-0 Fr. 5.4

About Kansas State (19-6, 9-3 Big 12): The Wildcats are coming off their first Big 12 loss since early January. K-State saw its nine-game conference winning streak come to an end with a 78-64 defeat against Iowa State on Saturday in which the Cyclones were red hot from the outside. Dean Wade was not at 100 percent during that game and he is unlikely to play against West Virginia because of a soft-tissue injury on his right foot. That means K-State will have to take on West Virginia without its star senior forward. Expect Mike McGuirl to replace him in the starting lineup, giving K-State a small lineup. But Levi Stockard should also see increased minutes at forward.

About West Virginia (10-15, 2-10 Big 12): The Mountaineers are playing like one of the worst teams in Big 12 history right now. West Virginia is down several key players this season and seems to have thrown in the towel on the season. It has lost 11 of its last 13 games, including the past three by blowout margins. Kansas whooped WVU 78-53 on Saturday. Bob Huggins hasn’t lost to K-State at home since 2013, but his team will be a big underdog on Big Monday.

Prediction: WVU Coliseum has been a nightmare factory for the Wildcats in recent years, but the haunted house should turn into an amusement park for them on Monday. Even without Dean Wade and Cartier Diarra they should be able to comfortably defeat the short-handed Mountaineers. Kansas State 68, West Virginia 57.