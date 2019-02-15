Kansas State University

Kansas State-Iowa State basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

By Kellis Robinett

February 15, 2019 02:58 PM

Bruce Weber says surgery went fine for K-State guard Cartier Diarra

Bruce Weber says surgery went fine for K-State guard Cartier Diarra
By
Up Next
Bruce Weber says surgery went fine for K-State guard Cartier Diarra
By

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Iowa State Cyclones basketball game on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

When/where: 3 p.m., Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

TV/radio: ESPN2, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P

No.

Iowa State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

12

Michael Jacobson

6-9Jr.12.2

G

22

Tyrese Haliburton6-5Fr.7.3

G

11

Talen Horton-Tucker6-4Fr.12.0

G

3

Marial Shayok6-6Sr.19.3

G

1

Nick Weiler-Babb6-5Sr.9.8

P

No.

Kansas State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

14

Makol Mawien

6-9

Jr.

6.5

F

32

Dean Wade

6-10

Sr.

13.9

G

20

Xavier Sneed

6-5

Jr.

10.0

G

5

Barry Brown

6-3

Sr.

15.4

G

3

Kamau Stokes

6-0

Sr.

10.3

About Iowa State (18-6, 7-4 Big 12): The Cyclones were starting to emerge as the Wildcats’ top competition in the race for a Big 12 championship until they lost at home to TCU 92-83 last week. Iowa State now needs to beat K-State on the road to stay in the title picture. It also has ground to make up because of a 58-57 home loss to the Wildcats earlier this season. K-State held Marial Shayok to nine points in that game and rallied in the final moments to win. Iowa State is known for its three-point shooting, but it is also tearing things up from close range this season. The Cyclones are shooting 56.2 percent inside the arc.

About Kansas State (19-5, 9-2 Big 12): The Wildcats are in control of the Big 12 championship race, having won nine consecutive conference games. They can give themselves an even bigger cushion with a win over Iowa State. K-State will once again be without key reserve Cartier Diarra in this game. He is out indefinitely with an injured hand. The Wildcats won without him in their last game against Texas, thanks to all five starters reaching double figures. Mike McGuirl (five points) was the only K-State player to score off the bench. Barry Brown scored a game-high 23 points against Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum. Dean Wade was limited to two points in 22 minutes.

Prediction: This is, without a doubt, K-State’s most difficult remaining home game. The Wildcats needed Iowa State to miss free throws to rally for a 58-57 win at Hilton Coliseum earlier this season, and the Cyclones will be motivated to get revenge and stay in the Big 12 championship race. If Iowa State brings its A-game, it can beat anyone. But K-State is excellent at making teams play well below their capabilities. K-State will win with a solid defensive effort at home.

K-State 72, Iowa State 69.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

kansas-state

kansas-state

kansas-state

kansas-state

Kellis Robinett

Kellis Robinett covers Kansas State athletics for The Wichita Eagle and The Kansas City Star. A winner of more than a dozen national writing awards, he lives in Manhattan with his wife and three children.

  Comments  