Chris Klieman hires Buddy Wyatt as new K-State defensive ends coach

The Kansas State football team has found a new defensive ends coach.

His name is Buddy Wyatt and he brings 27 years of experience with him to Manhattan. He joins the Wildcats after initially accepting a similar job at Appalachian State. He spent 2018 working as a senior analyst under former Kansas coach David Beaty.

Chris Klieman hired Wyatt to replace Blake Seiler, who surprisingly left to coach linebackers at West Virginia last week. Wyatt will likely round out Klieman’s initial staff at K-State.

Wyatt has previously served as an assistant at many big-name football programs, including Alabama, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

“We are thrilled to add Buddy to our staff,” Klieman said in a statement. “He brings a great deal of experience and familiarity with the Big 12 Conference and has a very strong background in recruiting our area, including the states of Kansas and Texas. His background includes tutoring some of the best defensive linemen in recent history who have gone on to have successful NFL careers, and we are excited to get him and his family to Manhattan.”

A native of Victoria, Texas, Wyatt has coached several future NFL defensive linemen such as Ndamukong Suh, Michael Bennett and Jamal Williams.

Wyatt has a connection with K-State cornerbacks coach Van Malone. He worked under Malone for three seasons at SMU when Malone was the Mustangs’ defensive coordinator.