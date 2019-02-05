K-State fans greet KU players with creative signs, chants before Sunflower Showdown

Kansas State fans greeted the KU basketball team with creative signs and chants when the Jayhawks took the floor for warmups before the start of the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Many of the signs and cheers focused on KU and its ongoing trouble with the NCAA, stemming from a FBI investigation of college basketball recruiting.

K-State students created fake money with Bill Self’s face in the center and signs that read “Adidas wants its money back.”

Fans chanted “FBI” when the first KU basketball players took the floor.

