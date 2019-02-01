Kansas State-Oklahoma State basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 basketball game on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

When/where: 5 p.m., Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla.

TV/radio: ESPNU, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 6.8 F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Sr. 13.6 G 23 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 9.7 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.2 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 10.2 P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Yor Anei 6-10 Fr. 6.7 F 12 Cameron McGriff 6-7 Jr. 13.5 G 21 Lindy Waters III 6-6 Jr. 12.5 G 13 Isaac Likekele 6-4 Fr. 7.3 G 4 Thomas Dziagwa 6-4 Jr. 10.6

About Kansas State (15-5, 5-2 Big 12): The Wildcats used their week off to recover from an exhausting string of January games. Bruce Weber said it was a needed break, because some K-State players had been ailing. He said Barry Brown has been dealing with a knee issue, Dean Wade has been low on stamina since returning from a foot injury and Levi Stockard has been battling an ankle injury. Stockard will likely be limited against Oklahoma State, but the rest of the roster should be healthy. The Wildcats are coming off a surprising loss at Texas A&M, but they are on a five-game winning streak in conference play that has them tied for first with Baylor.

About Oklahoma State (9-11, 2-5 Big 12): It hasn’t been the smoothest of seasons for Mike Boynton’s team. The Cowboys are down to eight scholarship players. Boynton dismissed three players from the team last month and others chose to leave the roster. That’s one of the main reasons they are off to a 2-5 start in conference games. But they have been tough at home and are coming off a 74-70 win over South Carolina. Oklahoma State likes to shoot from the outside, for good reason. Thomas Dziagwa and Lindy Waters are both shooting better than 44 percent from the perimeter.

Prediction: This feels like a coin flip. The Wildcats are the better team, but the Cowboys are coming off a big win and they are at home. They also play a lot of zone defense, which has been a weakness for K-State, and ride or die with three-pointers. Oklahoma State is a very hard team to predict. If the Wildcats can get off to a good start and defend the three-point line, they will find a way to win. K-State 64, Oklahoma State 62.