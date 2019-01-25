Kansas State-Texas A&M basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Texas A&M Aggies Big 12/SEC Challenge basketball game on Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

When/where: 1 p.m., Saturday, Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV/radio: ESPN, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 7.2 F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Sr. 13.3 G 23 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 10.1 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.4 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 10.3 P No. Texas A&M Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Christian Mekowulu 6-8 Sr. 8.4 F 1 Savion Flagg 6-7 So. 12.6 G 11 Wendell Mitchell 6-3 Jr. 11.1 G 2 T.J. Starks 6-2 So. 12.9 G 0 Jay Jay Chandler 6-4 So. 8.8

About Kansas State (15-4, 5-2 Big 12): The Wildcats are the hottest team in the Big 12, as they have won five straight games and climbed to the top of the conference standings. Now it’s time to find out how they handle another nonconference game. Dean Wade has done a little bit of everything for K-State lately. His return to the lineup has helped the rest of the roster, particularly Barry Brown. The senior guard is leading the team in scoring. Makol Mawien and Mike McGuirl have also played well lately. Teammates say Mawien has been the team’s unsung hero.

About Texas A&M (7-10, 1-5 SEC): It’s been a rough season for the Aggies. A year after advancing to the Sweet 16, they are now below .500 and are unlikely to qualify for a postseason tournament of any kind. Texas A&M has lost three straight and six of its last seven. It’s only SEC victory came against Alabama. This will be the third time K-State has faced Texas A&M since the Aggies left the Big 12. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 18-8.

Prediction: The Wildcats will enter this game as road favorites, but it won’t be a walk in the park. Bruce Weber is 0-2 on the road in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and the Aggies present an unfamiliar test. An upset isn’t out of the question here. Still, K-State is the better team and should take care of business. K-State 63, Texas A&M 55