K-State overwhelms Texas Tech with stingy defense in 58-45 victory

Kansas State and Texas Tech are the two best defensive teams in the Big 12, and it shows.

Their coaches value hard work and grit more than talent. Their rosters feature length and athleticism more than smooth shooters. Their identities revolve around steals and blocks instead of dunks and threes.

All of that was apparent when they met with first place in the Big 12 standings on the line Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum. Toughness mattered as much as skill, if not more. Things got so physical at times it felt like a football game.

K-State emerged from the scrum with a 58-45 victory. It was arguably the team’s hardest earned win of the season, as well as the most rewarding.

Perhaps the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) are now ready to return to the top 25 polls now that they have won five straight games and downed the No. 14 Red Raiders (15-4, 4-3).

With the win, K-State moved into a first-place tie with Kansas in the conference standings and continued to erase any memories of some shaky play while starters Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes battled foot injuries earlier this month.

The Wildcats rewarded the fans who braved cold weather and icy roads to attend this game by making another Big 12 contender look like an also-ran.

Things weren’t supposed to be so easy. Texas Tech and K-State are so similar on paper that, like the popular Spider-Man meme, it would be hard to tell them apart if they dressed the same.

Texas Tech entered Tuesday sporting the nation’s best defense in terms of adjusted efficiency. K-State ranked fifth in the same category.

But only the Wildcats looked superb on defense in this one.

K-State held Texas Tech to 32.7 percent shooting, allowing the Red Raiders to make only five of 23 shots from three-point range.

The Wildcats broke open a close game midway through the first half behind a series of big shots from Barry Brown and Dean Wade. Then they kept the Red Raiders at arm’s length with some timely shots from Mike McGuirl and Makola Mawien.

Things started to tilt K-State’s way when Brown hit a jumper that gave K-State a 26-18 lead with 3:23 remaining in the first half. An eight-point lead might not normally mean all that much in the early going, but it felt a lot bigger the way both teams were slowing the pace down and playing defense.

Jarrett Culver led Texas Tech with 17 points and Tariq Owens added 12, but no one else on Chris Beard’s roster could muster much of anything. Five of the eight Texas Tech players who scored finished with two points.

K-State didn’t have those kind of problems on offense. Brown led the way with 15 points, including several nifty driving layups in the second half. Dean Wade chipped in 13 and Mike McGuirl added nine.

The Wildcats more or less clinched the game when Xavier Sneed hit a three-pointer from the corne, giving K-State a 51-38 advantage late in the second half.

Texas Tech got desperate on the other end and started putting up bad shots quickly into possessions. The strategy failed and the Wildcats won their third straight game by double digits.

National pundits have been slow to warm up to K-State since it started 10-4 and lost its first two conference games, but that might change after the Wildcats continued their winning streak and beat the Red Raiders at their own game.