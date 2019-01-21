Kansas State-Texas Tech basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball game on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum.

When/where: 6 p.m., Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

TV/radio: ESPN2, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

P No. Texas Tech Ht. Yr. PPG F 11 Tariq Owens 6-10 Sr. 8.1 C 32 Norense Odiase 6-8 Sr. 4.1 G 13 Matt Mooney 6-3 Sr. 10.7 G 23 Jarrett Culver 6-5 So. 18.8 G 25 Davide Moretti 6-2 So. 10.0 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 7.2 F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Sr. 13.3 G 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 10.4 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.4 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 10.5

About Texas Tech (15-3, 4-2 Big 12): The Red Raiders were in control of the conference championship race when they started 4-0, but back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Baylor have dropped them into a log jam near the top of the Big 12 standings. They will try to bounce back this week. Texas Tech is the definition of a defense-first team. It ranks first nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing 56.9 points per game. Jarrett Culver leads the way on the other end. He is averaging nearly 20 points for the Red Raiders.

About Kansas State (14-4, 4-2 Big 12): The Wildcats have climbed up the Big 12 standings by taking the opposite path of the Red Raiders. K-State has won four consecutive games since starting 0-2. Dean Wade and Barry Brown have been electric for the Wildcats lately. Both have won weekly awards from the Big 12 this month. K-State’s defense isn’t quite as strong as Texas Tech’s, but it’s close. Bruce Weber’s team ranks fifth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and is allowing 59.2 points per game.

Prediction: If you like defense, this is the game for you. Texas Tech and K-State are the two best defensive teams in the Big 12. The first team to 50 points will probably win. Expect the Red Raiders to have a small advantage playing under those conditions. They thrive in low-scoring games and beat the Wildcats 63-57 earlier this month. For once, K-State may need to speed up the pace to make them uncomfortable.



Texas Tech 59, K-State 56.