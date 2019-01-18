Kansas State-TCU basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the TCU Horned Frogs basketball game on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

When/where: 3 p.m., Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

TV/radio: ESPN2, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Kevin Samuel 6-11 Fr. 8.4 F 15 J.D. Miller 6-8 Sr. 10.9 F 12 Kouat Noi 6-7 So. 14.2 G 25 Alex Robinson 6-1 Sr. 13.6 G 1 Desmond Bane 6-5 Jr. 14.7 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 7.1 F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Sr. 13.1 G 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 9.9 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.8 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 10.6

About TCU (13-3, 2-2 Big 12): The Horned Frogs have done exactly what was expected of them so far in conference play. They have beaten Baylor and West Virginia at home, while losing to Kansas and Oklahoma on the road. That makes their upcoming trip to Bramlage Coliseum difficult to predict. It’s a toss-up game. TCU has thrived off of balanced scoring this season. Desmond Bane leads the team with 14.7 points per game, but three of his teammates also average more than 10 points. The Horned Frogs are particularly effective shooting within the arc. They have made 55.3 percent of their two-pointers this season.

About Kansas State (13-4, 3-2 Big 12): The Wildcats have been the hottest team in the Big 12 since they completed a 21-point comeback against West Virginia. They have won three games in a row, including a pair of road victories over ranked teams Iowa State and Oklahoma. Barry Brown has been the main reason why. He has eclipsed 20 points in three straight games. The presence of Dean Wade has also been big. K-State’s offense looks much better with him in the lineup.

Prediction: This game is an opportunity for both teams to prove themselves. TCU has the look of a top 25 squad, but hasn’t beaten a quality opponent away from home. K-State is on a winning streak, but needs to back it up with another home win to stay near the top of the Big 12 standings. It’s a coin flip, but the Wildcats are the hotter team and should prevail in a close one.



K-State 67, TCU 63