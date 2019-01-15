Kansas State-Oklahoma basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Oklahoma Sooners basketball game on Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

When/where: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

TV/radio: ESPN2, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 7.1 F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Sr. 12.4 G 23 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 10.1 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.2 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 10.9 P No. Oklahoma Ht. Yr. PPG C 4 Jamuni McNeace 6-10 Sr. 6.1 F 35 Brady Manek 6-9 So. 11.6 F 21 Kristian Doolittle 6-7 Jr. 9.2 G 0 Christian James 6-4 Sr. 16.8 G 2 Aaron Calixte 5-11 Sr. 8.9

About Kansas State (12-4, 2-2 Big 12): The Wildcats were fighting to stay out of the Big 12 cellar at this time last week, but they have played their way up the conference standings with wins over West Virginia and Oklahoma. They can move above .500 in league play with a victory at Oklahoma. Barry Brown has been on a tear lately, winning Big 12 Player of the Week with back-to-back big games. Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade are both healthy and back in the lineup. Their presence has opened up driving lanes for Brown. Expect Levi Stockard to continue seeing important minutes off the bench. The sophomore forward has established himself as the top big man behind Makol Mawien and Wade.

About Oklahoma (13-3, 2-2 Big 12): The Sooners have been one of the most surprising teams in the Big 12 this season. Many expected them to take a step back without superstar Trae Young, but they are ranked No. 20 and off to a 13-3 start without him. Lon Kruger has this team playing much stronger defense than it did last year. Oklahoma is allowing 66.7 points per game. Christian James has improved significantly from last season and is averaging 16.8 points for the Sooners. They are coming off a victory over TCU and are undefeated at home this season.

Prediction: The Wildcats have lost their last three trips to Oklahoma by big margins, and the Sooners are once again favored this time around. But this feels like a game K-State could steal on the road. Lon Kruger’s team isn’t scoring the way it has in previous years, and that will give K-State a chance. If K-State can keep the score in the low 60s, it will have a shot to win at the buzzer. K-State 64, Oklahoma 63