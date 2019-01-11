Kansas State-Iowa State basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Iowa State Cyclones basketball game on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

When/where: 11 a.m., Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV/radio: ESPN2, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 7.1 G 23 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 10.6 G 00 Mike McGuirl 6-2 So. 3.4 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 14.7 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 10.9 P No. Iowa State Ht. Yr. PPG F 12 Michael Jacobson 6-9 Jr. 13.9 G 3 Marial Shayok 6-6 Sr. 20.1 G 11 Talen Horton-Tucker 6-4 Fr. 12.6 G 22 Tyrese Haliburton 6-5 Fr. 8.6 G 1 Nick Weiler-Babb 6-5 Sr. 9.5

About Kansas State (11-4, 1-2 Big 12): The Wildcats are coming off their most encouraging victory in weeks, a 72-71 win over West Virginia that featured the largest comeback (21 points) in school history. K-State exploded for 50 points in the second half and it will need to continue that hot shooting against the Cyclones, who have little problems scoring. Barry Brown scored a team-high 29 points against West Virginia and Mike McGuirl surprised with 18. Kamau Stokes should be back to nearly full strength in this game after dealing with a foot injury. Dean Wade might also see the court for the first time in six games. He is expected to return to the lineup within the next week.

About Iowa State (12-3, 2-1 Big 12): The Cyclones followed their biggest win of the season, a 77-60 demolition of Kansas, with a head-scratching 73-70 loss at Baylor. Perhaps returning home to Hilton Coliseum, where they are undefeated, will help them get back to their winning ways. Iowa State has improved significantly from a season ago when it finished in the conference cellar. Marial Shayok has been one of the best players in the league and is averaging 20.1 points.

Prediction: If K-State can recreate its play from the second half of the West Virginia game, it will have a chance in Ames. But that seems far-fetched. The Cyclones are tough to beat at Hilton Coliseum and will have too much scoring punch for the Wildcats in this game. Iowa State 74, K-State 67