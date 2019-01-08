Kansas State-West Virginia basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball game on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.

When/where: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

TV/radio: ESPNU, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG F 31 Logan Routt 6-11 Jr. 3.1 F 23 Esa Ahmad 6-8 Sr. 13.4 F 21 Wesley Harris 6-8 Jr. 8.6 G 20 Taevon Horton 6-1 Fr. 0.3 G 10 Jermaine Haley 6-7 Jr. 2.6 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 7.6 G 2 Cartier Diarra 6-4 So. 6.0 G 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 10.7 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 13.6 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 10.8

About West Virginia (8-6, 0-2 Big 12): It’s been a trying season for Bob Huggins’ team. The Mountaineers have been trying to get by without injured big man Sagaba Konate, but they are barely above .500 and winless in conference games. Esa Ahmad is one of West Virginia’s few consistent scorers. He is averaging 13.4 points. The Mountaineers don’t press as much as they have in recent years, but they still defend the length of the court. They have been competitive against in their conference games but lost both 62-59 to Texas Tech and 61-54 at Texas.

About Kansas State (10-4, 0-2 Big 12): The Wildcats are coming off a 63-57 road loss to Texas Tech in which Dean Wade didn’t play and Kamau Stokes came off the bench because of a foot injury. Wade is nearing his return to the lineup, but is not expected to play against West Virginia. Stokes is expected to play close to normal minutes and potentially start. The Wildcats need someone to step up and help Barry Brown on offense, who scored 16 points while playing a full 40 minutes against Texas Tech.

Prediction: This should once again be a low-scoring game. Both K-State and West Virginia pride themselves on defense, and neither team is going to want to give an inch because they are both winless in Big 12 games. It could go either way, but home court favors the Wildcats. K-State 56, West Virginia 53