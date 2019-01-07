K-State women’s basketball player Maary Lakes arrested for second time in a year

Kansas State women’s basketball player Maary Lakes was arrested by university police early Monday morning for suspicion of domestic battery/reckless bodily harm and criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Police arrested Lakes at 12:33 a.m. at Jardine Terrace Apartments on the 1900 block of Kerr Dr. She was released after posting a $750 bond.

It is the second time she has been arrested in the past year. She was arrested on similar grounds in July. But those charges were later dropped.

K-State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie allowed Lakes to stay on the team after the first incident, deciding to handle the matter internally.

A sophomore center, Lakes has played in 13 of the Wildcats’ games this season. She is averaging 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds.

She blocked three shots in K-State’s last game, an 86-56 victory over Oklahoma.