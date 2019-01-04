Kansas State-Texas Tech basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball game on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

When/where: 1 p.m., Saturday, United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV/radio: ESPNU, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 7.4 G 23 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 11.3 G 00 Mike McGuirl 6-2 So. 2.5 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 13.5 G 2 Cartier Diarra 6-4 So. 5.6 P No. Texas Tech Ht. Yr. PPG F 11 Tariq Owens 6-10 Sr. 8.1 C 32 Norense Odiase 6-8 Sr. 4.6 G 13 Matt Mooney 6-3 Sr. 10.7 G 23 Jarrett Culver 6-5 So. 19.5 G 25 Davide Moretti 6-2 So. 8.7

About Kansas State (10-3, 0-1 Big 12): The Wildcats are expected to be without senior starters Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade on Saturday. Both are dealing with foot injuries. Stokes missed K-State’s last game against Texas, while Wade has been out for the past two weeks. That puts K-State in a difficult position against a top 15 team. The Wildcats struggled mightily on offense throughout a 67-47 loss to Texas on Wednesday and are unlikely to find a scoring punch against Texas Tech’s stingy defense. K-State has lost four straight in Lubbock.

About Texas Tech (12-1, 1-0 Big 12): The Red Raiders are coming off a 62-59 road victory over West Virginia. Their only blemish this season came on a neutral court against Duke. Texas Tech has the look of a conference title contender under coach Chris Beard. Jarrett Culver has stepped up his game this season to make up for the loss of several key players from last year’s Elite Eight team. He is averaging 19.5 points and might be the new favorite to win Big 12 Player of the Year honors. Texas Tech is one of the nation’s best defensive teams. It has held six opponents below 50 points this season.

Prediction: It’s reasonable to expect the Wildcats to play better than they did in their last game against Texas, but they will need to be at their best to knock off the Red Raiders. Few teams play better defense than Texas Tech, and K-State is low on scorers without Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade. Texas Tech 66, K-State 55