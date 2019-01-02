Kansas State-Texas basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Texas Longhorns basketball game on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.

When/where: 8 p.m., Wednesday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

TV/radio: ESPNU, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG F 10 Jaxson Hayes 6-11 Fr. 9.9 F 21 Dylan Osetkowski 6-9 Sr. 10.1 G 55 Elijah Mitrou-Long 6-1 Jr. 7.9 G 2 Matt Coleman 6-2 So. 10.3 G 12 Kerwin Roach 6-4 Sr. 14.0 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 6.9 G 2 Cartier Diarra 6-4 So. 5.6 G 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 11.5 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 13.9 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 11.1

About Texas (8-4): Things were looking great for the Longhorns when they beat North Carolina to start 5-0, but they have been far from impressive since then. Shaka Smart’s team is 3-4 over its past seven games, including home losses to Radford, VCU and Providence. It’s hard to predict what to expect from Texas in Big 12 play. Kerwin Roach remains the team’s focal point. The senior point guard is averaging 14 points this season.

About Kansas State (10-2): The Wildcats enter the Big 12 portion of their schedule with 10 victories, but they took an interesting path to this point. K-State started 6-0, but fell out of the top 25 following back-to-back losses to Marquette and Tulsa. It has since won four straight, but is currently without the services of star forward Dean Wade, who is out with a foot injury. Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Makol Mawien have all stepped up in his absence. The Wildcats are mostly winning with defense right now. They haven’t allowed anyone to score 60 points against them in five straight games.

Prediction: Things are about to get serious. Big 12 play begins Wednesday night, and this will be an important game for both teams. K-State (34) and Texas (36) are neighbors in Ken Pomeroy’s college basketball rankings and always seem to play close. The Wildcats are better on defense. The Longhorns have more firepower on offense. This feels like another toss-up game in this series. Home court could be the difference. K-State 60, Texas 59