K-State hires North Dakota State’s Courtney Messingham as new offensive coordinator

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman is bringing four assistants with him from North Dakota State.

One of them will be the Wildcats’ new offensive coordinator.

Courtney Messingham, who guided North Dakota State to 41.7 points and 470.6 yards per game this season, was hired on Saturday as K-State’s new play-caller. He has 29 years of football coaching experience, including a stint in the Big 12 as offensive coordinator at Iowa State.

Messingham has served as offensive coordinator under Klieman for the past two seasons, and North Dakota State has gone 28-1 during that time. His other coaching stops include Truman State and Missouri State.

His North Dakota State offenses featured dominant rushing attacks with several ball carriers wearing down defenses with punishing runs. But the Bison haven’t been afraid to pass. They use pre-snap movement and misdirection to keep defenses guessing.

North Dakota State averaged 285.9 rushing yards and 184.6 passing yards per game this season. Messingham will also coach tight ends at K-State.

Klieman’s three other three new coaches with NDSU ties are Conor RIley (offensive line), Jason Ray (receivers) and Joe Klanderman (safeties).

“I am thrilled that Courtney, Conor, Jason and Joe will be joining our staff at K-State,” Klieman said in a statement. “Our offensive philosophy at NDSU is similar in schematics to what K-State has been so successful at doing under Coach Snyder, which is a balanced attack built around a power run game and getting our playmakers the ball.

“Courtney and Jason bring Big 12 experience to the staff, while Conor is one of the top offensive line coaches in the country. On defense, I have worked alongside Joe for a long time and have so much respect for him as a coach. He is one of the best secondary coaches in our profession. These guys are all winners and I am excited for them to be Wildcats.”

Riley has also coached at Omaha and Sacramento State.





Ray is familiar with the Big 12. He was a receiver at Missouri from 2003 until 2007 and coached at Oklahoma State in 2013 and 2014.





Klanderman’s defensive backs regularly ranked near the top of the FCS in interceptions. They have helped the Bison rank in the top five in interceptions four times, including a No. 3 ranking last season and a No. 2 mark in this season. Klanderman has coached a trio of All-America safeties in addition to multiple all-conference performers.





The four new coaches bring K-State’s coaching staff to six members. They join defensive line coach Blake Seiler and quarterback coach Collin Klein, who were each retained from Bill Snyder’s old staff.

