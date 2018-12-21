Blake Seiler, Collin Klein are the first two members of Chris Klieman’s K-State staff

Chris Klieman announced on Friday the first two members of his Kansas State coaching staff.

They are both familiar names.

Blake Seiler and Collin Klein, a pair of former K-State football players who also served as assistants last season under Bill Snyder, are staying in Manhattan with new roles with the football team.

Seiler will coach the defensive line, and Klein will be in charge of quarterbacks. That won’t be much of a change for either assistant. Seiler coached defensive ends and linebackers under Snyder, while Klein has always tutored passers.

“I am pleased that Blake and Collin will remain a part of our staff here at Kansas State,” Klieman said in a statement. “They both are tremendous young football coaches who I have had the chance to get to know over the last several weeks while recruiting, and they provide our program with some continuity and familiarity. As former Wildcat players, they bleed purple, and I am excited for what they will bring to our staff.”

Placing Seiler and Klein in those roles paves the way for Klieman to hire new coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Seiler was the defensive coordinator last season. Klein shared the title of co-offensive coordinator with Charlie Dickey and Andre Coleman.

Klein is one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in recent K-State history. A Heisman Trophy finalist, he led the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship in 2012 and began his coaching career two years later as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.

Seiler played defensive end for the Wildcats from 2003 to 2006. He has been a member of K-State’s coaching staff since 2013.

Both coaches said it was an easy decision to stay and work for Klieman earlier this week.

“Cut me with a knife and it comes out purple,” Seiler said. “We are still working through all the details there, but this is my home, this is my alma mater and K-State is a special place to me.”

The rest of Klieman’s coaching staff will be announced in the coming days.