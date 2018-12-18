Kansas State University

Kansas State-Southern Miss basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

By Kellis Robinett

December 18, 2018 01:37 PM

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles basketball game on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.

When/where: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Bramlage Coliseum

TV/radio: FSKC, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P

No.

Southern Miss

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

32

Leonard Harper-Baker

6-5

Jr.

8.4

G

0

Dominic Magee

6-4

Sr.

10.3

G

55

Tyree Griffin

5-10

Sr.13.6

G

20

Kevin Holland

6-1

Sr.3.5

G

1

Cortez Edwards

6-2

Sr.14.2

P

No.

Kansas State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

14

Makol Mawien

6-9

Jr.

6.7

G

2

Cartier Diarra

6-4

So.

5.7

G

20

Xavier Sneed

6-5

Jr.

12.3

G

5

Barry Brown

6-3

Sr.

14.2

G

3

Kamau Stokes

6-0

Sr.

9.2

About Southern Mississippi (7-3): Remember Doc Sadler? The former Nebraska basketball coach will return to Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday with his new team at Southern Miss. Sadler has improved the Golden Eagles each season since taking over in 2014. They are off to a 7-3 start this year. They are coming off a 63-60 loss at Wichita State.

About Kansas State (7-2): The Wildcats will have to get by without the services of Dean Wade in this game. The Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year is out indefinitely with a foot injury. K-State players can at least think back to last March, when they also played without him, to help them in this game. Expect the Wildcats to go small without the senior forward in the lineup. K-State is coming off a 71-59 victory over Georgia State.

Prediction: If the Wildcats have to be short-handed for an extended period of time, this seems like a good game to start with. Southern Miss features a small lineup and hasn’t faced an opponent on par with K-State all season. K-State 72, Southern Miss 60

