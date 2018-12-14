Kansas State-Georgia State basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Georgia State Panthers basketball game on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

When/where: 7 p.m., Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum

TV/radio: FSKC, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P No. Georgia State Ht. Yr. PPG F 30 Jeff Thomas 6-5 Sr. 11.1 F 2 Malik Benlevi 6-6 Sr. 12.7 G 15 D’Marcus Simonds 6-3 Jr. 22.0 G 1 Damon Wilson 6-5 Jr. 6.5 G 12 Kane Williams 6-3 So. 11.2 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 7.3 F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Sr. 13.8 G 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 12.0 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 13.4 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 8.5

About Georgia State (7-3): The Panthers have an interesting resume. On one hand, they own victories over Alabama and Georgia. On the other, they lost to Montana and got blasted by Creighton and Liberty. They seem capable of just about anything in this game. D’Marcus Simonds is one of the nation’s best scorers. Barry Brown will have his hands full defending him.





About Kansas State (6-2): The Wildcats stormed to a 6-0 start and then lost to Marquette and Tulsa. Their shooting completely disappeared against the Golden Hurricane last week during a 47-46 road defeat. It was an all-around bad day for K-State’s seniors, as Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade did nothing of note. They will look to bounce back at home against a solid opponent.

Prediction: While it would be unwise for anyone to underestimate Georgia State, this is a game K-State should win, perhaps handily. The Wildcats were whooped in their last two road games and looked inept on offense in both losses. They will be motivated to play a better game in their first home game since Nov. 24. Shots will fall and K-State will bounce back. K-State 81, Georgia State 70