Watch the K-State band play for retired football coach Bill Snyder

The Kansas State marching band surprised retired football coach Bill Snyder with a performance outside his office Friday afternoon.

K-State football coaches posted video of the outdoor show on social media.

Best band in the land sharing some Love for Dad. Awesome Tribute. pic.twitter.com/IzODgaMPp3 — Sean Snyder (@coachseansnyder) December 7, 2018

The videos show what appears to be K-State’s full marching band and its cheer team waiting for Snyder outside the north end of the university football stadium that bears his name.

K-State’s band played the school fight song and the alma mater while Snyder stood at the steps of the Wildcats’ football facility and soaked up the scene.

“Best band in the land sharing some love for Dad,” K-State special teams coordinator Sean Snyder wrote. “Awesome tribute.”

Bill Snyder retired as K-State football coach on Sunday after leading the Wildcats on one of the greatest turnarounds in history.

A living Hall of Famer, he led K-State to 215 wins, 19 bowl games and two conference championships after taking over a hapless program in 1989.

K-State athletic director Gene Taylor is currently searching for Snyder’s replacement.