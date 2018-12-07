Where K-State’s football coaching search stands without Seth Littrell in the mix

One of the biggest names thought to be involved with Kansas State’s search for a football coach has dropped out of the race.

North Texas coach Seth Littrell, perceived by many to be a front runner for the opening, has reportedly informed his players that he will remain their coach for at least another season.

College football reporter Brett McMurphy shared the news in a tweet Friday morning.

Without Littrell in the mix, K-State athletic director Gene Taylor is expected to turn his focus to North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman and Memphis coach Mike Norvell.

A source familiar with the search process said Klieman’s name has been gaining significant traction over the past few days. He might be the top candidate. The longer this search goes on, the more it would seem to benefit Klieman.

FootballScoop.com, a web site that covers the coaching carousel, reported Friday that K-State was “zeroing in on” Klieman.

Taylor and Klieman have shared history at North Dakota State.

When Taylor was the athletic director there, he promoted Klieman to head coach as Craig Bohl’s replacement. Klieman has since guided the Bison to a 66-6 record that includes three national championships at the FCS level.

North Dakota State is the top seed in the FCS playoffs. It is scheduled to play Colgate in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on Saturday in Fargo, N.D.

Late Thursday night, USA Today reporter Dan Wolken tweeted that K-State has also shown interest in Norvell.

At Memphis, he has gone 26-12 over three seasons. That’s the most wins of any coach over a three-year span at the school. Norvell, 37, guided Memphis to an 8-5 record this year. He is the highest-paid coach outside of the power conferences with a salary of $2.6 million. His buyout is $500,000.

Littrell will return to the Mean Green and coach North Texas in its upcoming trip to the New Mexico Bowl against Utah State. The 40-year old former Oklahoma fullback has gone 23-16 since arriving in Denton, Texas in 2015.