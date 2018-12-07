Kansas State-Tulsa basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Kansas State University

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Tulsa Golden Hurricane basketball game on Saturday at Reynolds Center in Tulsa.

When/where: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Reynolds Center in Tulsa

TV/radio: CBS Sports Network, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P

No.

Kansas State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

14

Makol Mawien

6-9

Jr.

7.7

F

32

Dean Wade

6-10

Sr.

15.4

G

20

Xavier Sneed

6-5

Jr.11.8

G

5

Barry Brown

6-3

Sr.14.4

G

3

Kamau Stokes

6-0

Sr.9.1

P

No.

Tulsa

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

1

Martins Igbanu6-8Jr.12.4

G

2

DaQuan Jeffries

6-5

Sr.

13.4

G

5

Lawson Korita

6-5

Jr.

7.1

G

10

Curran Scott

6-4

Jr.

6.8

G

4

Sterling Taplin

6-1

Sr.

10.3

About No. 16 Kansas State (6-1): The Wildcats are coming off their first loss of the season. K-State began the year 6-0 but then lost by double digits at Marquette last weekend. Barry Brown and several other players got in early foul trouble and the game was never competitive in the second half. This will be a revenge game for the Wildcats after losing to the Golden Hurricane last season.

About Tulsa (6-3): Frank Haith’s team is off to an encouraging start. Tulsa is 6-3 and fresh off a 74-71 victory over Oklahoma State. Its losses came against Nevada, Southern Illinois and Utah. The Golden Hurricane defeated K-State last season in Wichita thanks in large part to a zone defense that turned the Wildcats cold. They will try to do the same in the rematch at home. Both teams will play again next season at Bramlage Coliseum.

Prediction: This won’t be an easy game for the Wildcats. Tulsa made them look very bad shooting the ball last season and just defeated Oklahoma State. Still, K-State players are motivated to bounce back from the Marquette loss and will do so with a much-improved offensive showing on Saturday. K-State 71, Tulsa 65

