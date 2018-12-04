K-State lands junior-college receiver Khalil McClain, without a head coach

Kansas State is currently searching for a new head football coach, but that didn’t stop the Wildcats from picking up a recruiting commitment on Tuesday.

Khalil McClain, a 6-foot-4 receiver from Hutchinson Community College, announced his intentions to play for K-State with a post on social media.

The timing is awkward, given that Bill Snyder retired as K-State’s football coach on Sunday and athletic director Gene Taylor is now actively searching for his replacement.

It remains to be seen how K-State’s next football coach will treat any of the team’s current commitments, but there is a lot about McClain for K-State’s next football coach to like. As a freshman, he did a little bit of everything for Hutchinson. He rushed for 314 yards and four touchdowns as a running back and also caught 27 passes for 452 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver.

K-State offered McClain in early November and brought him to campus for an official visit during the team’s final home game against Texas Tech. He chose K-State over Arkansas State.

McClain will have three years of eligibility to use with the Wildcats.

Who says a football team needs a head football coach to recruit?