Quarterback Alex Delton announces plans to transfer from K-State

The Kansas State football team lost a quarterback and captain on Tuesday.
Alex Delton, a redshirt junior, announced that he will graduate and then transfer to a new school next semester. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play for his new team immediately next season.
“Kansas State is truly a special place,” Delton said in a statement. “This university has taught me life-long lessons and values that I will never forget. I am beyond blessed to play for a Hall of Famer in Coach Snyder, who truly works harder than anyone I’ve ever known.”
He departs K-State after four eventful years that saw him play in 20 games and start in six. As a junior, he completed 44 of 80 passes for 554 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 234 yards and two scores.
The Hays native had several highlights in a K-State uniform, including his MVP showing at the Cactus Bowl last season and a Sunflower Showdown victory over Kansas this season.
Delton came off the bench and led the Wildcats to a victory over UCLA in last year’s bowl game by rushing for 158 yards and three touchdowns.
That put him in contention to begin the 2018 season as K-State’s starting quarterback, especially after he was named a captain.
“I want to acknowledge my teammates. No matter what, we have always stayed together and believed in one another. Through the ups and downs — from being a starter, winning games, scoring touchdowns and being named MVP of a bowl game win — these things do not even compare to the greatest honor I’ve achieved by having my brothers vote me as their team captain this past year. These memories will last forever.”
Delton was unable to beat Skylar Thompson for starting quarterback duties over the summer. Delton still started two games this season, but Thompson was the clear top QB by the end of the season.
Delton’s top moment this year came against KU, when he led the Wildcats on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to win the game. He scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 21-yard run.
He also came off the bench and nearly engineered a come-from-behind victory over TCU. But the Wildcats lost 14-13.
Delton finishes his K-State career with 1,202 passing yards and 868 rushing yards. His transfer announcement came two days after Bill Snyder retired as the Wildcats’ football coach.
He expects to graduate later this month and transfer to his new school in January.
